- 1/3
- 2/3
- 3/3
شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن شاهد: فيديو صادم للعشرات من جثث ضحايا الطائرة الأوكرانية التي سقطت في إيران والان مع التفاصيل
عدن - ياسمين التهامي - Babak [email protected]
·
All 167 passengers and 9 crew members onboard the Boeing 737-8KV of #Ukraine International Airlines with UR-PSR register (Flight AUI752/PS752) have lost their lives in the crash of their airplane in #Shahriar, #Iran. Video shows the moment after the crash👇 pic.twitter.com/iISVuDjrwy
Advertisements— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 8, 2020
All 167 passengers and 9 crew members onboard the Boeing 737-8KV of #Ukraine International Airlines with UR-PSR register (Flight AUI752/PS752) have lost their lives in the crash of their airplane in #Shahriar, #Iran. Video shows the moment after the crash
All 167 passengers and 9 crew members onboard the Boeing 737-8KV of #Ukraine International Airlines with UR-PSR register (Flight AUI752/PS752) have lost their lives in the crash of their airplane in #Shahriar, #Iran. Video shows the moment after the crash👇 pic.twitter.com/iISVuDjrwy— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 8, 2020
كانت هذه تفاصيل خبر شاهد: فيديو صادم للعشرات من جثث ضحايا الطائرة الأوكرانية التي سقطت في إيران لهذا اليوم نرجوا بأن نكون قد وفقنا بإعطائك التفاصيل والمعلومات الكامله ولمتابعة جميع أخبارنا يمكنك الإشتراك في نظام التنبيهات او في احد أنظمتنا المختلفة لتزويدك بكل ما هو جديد.
كما تَجْدَرُ الأشاراة بأن الخبر الأصلي قد تم نشرة ومتواجد على اليمن السعيد وقد قام فريق التحرير في الخليج 365 بالتاكد منه وربما تم التعديل علية وربما قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل اوالاقتباس منه ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.