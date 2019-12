الرئاسة التركية تُحاصر ابن سلمان في أول تعليق لها على المحاكمة “الزائفة”: أين الجثة؟

Many questions remain unanswered!

Many questions remain unanswered!

Who ordered the brutal murder of Khashoggi?

Who executed it?

What did they do to him?

Where is his body?

Who was sentenced to death by the Saudi court?

What is the guarantee that this will not happen again? — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) December 24, 2019