شكرا لقرائتكم ومتابعتكم واهتمامكم بخبر عن فضيحة أخلاقية كبيرة لإيفانكا ترمب الحسناء والان مع التفاصيل الكاملة

عدن - ياسمين عبدالله التهامي - نشرت إيفانكا ترامب، ابنة ومستشارة الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترامب، تغريدة أثارت الجدل بسبب صاحب الكلمات التي وردت في التغريدة التي تحاول فيها الدفاع عن والدها، بسبب إجراءات عزله التي يقودها الديمقراطيون.

جديد الخليج 365:

وقالت إيفانكا: “من المحتمل أن يتسم تراجع الأخلاق العامة في الولايات المتحدة بإساءة استخدام سلطة المساءلة كوسيلة لسحق الخصوم السياسيين أو طردهم من مناصبهم”.

“A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office.”



Alexis de Tocqueville, 1835 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 21, 2019

">

Ivanka Trump

Advertisements

✔@IvankaTrump

“A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office.”

Alexis de Tocqueville, 1835

٨٤٫٩ ألف

“A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office.”



Alexis de Tocqueville, 1835 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 21, 2019

المعلومات والخصوصية لإعلانات تويتر

“A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office.”



Alexis de Tocqueville, 1835 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 21, 2019

وذيلت تغريدتها باسم المؤرخ الفرنسي “ألكسيس دي توكفيل”.

وبحسب صحيفة “الغارديان” فقد جاءت الردود على عكس ما ترغب به إيفانكا، إذا أوضح المتابعون أن الاقتباس مزيف، وأعاد صياغته الأمريكي جون كلارك هير، مؤلف كتاب القانون الدستوري الأمريكي.

وأعاد كلارك هير صياغة كلمات للمؤرخ الفرنسي في كتابه حول الدستور الأمريكي.

So much to say here but I’m just going to go with a Trump telling us about he decline of public morals and leave it at that. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 22, 2019

">

Josh Marshall

✔@joshtpm

·

So much to say here but I’m just going to go with a Trump telling us about he decline of public morals and leave it at that. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 22, 2019

“A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office.”



Alexis de Tocqueville, 1835 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 21, 2019

So much to say here but I’m just going to go with a Trump telling us about he decline of public morals and leave it at that.

Don't get too bent out of shape. ADT never said that. She's actually quoting John Innes Clarke Hare who was paraphrasing ADT. Perhaps ironically (given her intent) the author's actual take is that the power of impeachment is a necessary tool to prevent monarchs and despots. — Jessica St. John (@jessicastjohnNY) November 22, 2019

">

Jessica St. [email protected]

Don't get too bent out of shape. ADT never said that. She's actually quoting John Innes Clarke Hare who was paraphrasing ADT. Perhaps ironically (given her intent) the author's actual take is that the power of impeachment is a necessary tool to prevent monarchs and despots.

٢٬٥٨٢

Don't get too bent out of shape. ADT never said that. She's actually quoting John Innes Clarke Hare who was paraphrasing ADT. Perhaps ironically (given her intent) the author's actual take is that the power of impeachment is a necessary tool to prevent monarchs and despots. — Jessica St. John (@jessicastjohnNY) November 22, 2019

المعلومات والخصوصية لإعلانات تويتر