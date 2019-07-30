شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن رد أمريكي لاذع مع دعوات إماراتية لتقسيم اليمن والان مع التفاصيل

عدن - ياسمين التهامي -

حذرالسفير الأمريكي السابق لدى اليمن "جيرالد فايرستاين" من أي أعمال أو تداعيات قد تخل بالوحدة اليمنية.

وقال في تغريدة له على تويتر أن مشكلة انفصال جنوب اليمن لا يخص اليمنيين فقط، بل المنطقة بأكملها ، وسيقطع كل الخطوط المختلفة في المنطقة وسيكون كارثة اليمنيين.

يأتي هذا بالتزامن معد دعوات إمارتية لتحقيق مشروع إنفصال "جنوب اليمن" أو فك الارتباط، والتمرد على شرعية الرئيس عبد ربه منصور هادي.



وهذا ما يسهل للإمارات السيطرة على المناطق الحيوية في عدن وجميع المحافظات الجنوبية بعد الإنفصال.

This is exactly what the problem is. Without unity, Yemen won’t be divided into two states. It will fracture along a dozen different fault lines and will be a disaster for all Yemenis. https://t.co/vmXJ8a1Urh — Gerald M. Feierstein (@j_feierstein) July 28, 2019

Gerald M. [email protected]_feierstein

This is exactly what the problem is. Without unity, Yemen won’t be divided into two states. It will fracture along a dozen different fault lines and will be a disaster for all Yemenis.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 28, 2019

It is not in the Security Council resolution, we are now in a different situation, in front of three governments, South in the south, Houthi in Sana'a, and the government of Tarek in the Sahel. Perhaps the Muslim Brotherhood in Marib and Taiz — Hamad alahbabi🇦🇪 (@hamadhd001) July 28, 2019

