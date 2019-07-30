الارشيف / اخبار الخليج / اخبار اليمن

رد أمريكي لاذع مع دعوات إماراتية لتقسيم اليمن

عدن - ياسمين التهامي -  

حذرالسفير الأمريكي السابق لدى اليمن "جيرالد فايرستاين" من أي أعمال أو تداعيات قد تخل بالوحدة اليمنية.

وقال في تغريدة له على تويتر أن مشكلة انفصال جنوب اليمن لا يخص اليمنيين فقط، بل المنطقة بأكملها ، وسيقطع كل الخطوط المختلفة في المنطقة وسيكون كارثة اليمنيين.

 

يأتي هذا بالتزامن معد دعوات إمارتية لتحقيق مشروع إنفصال "جنوب اليمن" أو فك الارتباط، والتمرد على شرعية الرئيس عبد ربه منصور هادي.


وهذا ما يسهل للإمارات السيطرة على المناطق الحيوية في عدن وجميع المحافظات الجنوبية بعد الإنفصال. 

 

